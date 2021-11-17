Why Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $6.79 changed hands at $0.66 or 10.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $420.10M. PRVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.29% off its 52-week high of $20.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 17.67% up since then. When we look at Provention Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 436.20K.

Analysts gave the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRVB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Provention Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.87 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 10.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.92%, with the 5-day performance at 2.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 11.13% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRVB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -268.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Provention Bio Inc. will rise 8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Provention Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.18 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Provention Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.90%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.02% of Provention Bio Inc. shares while 40.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.41%. There are 40.01% institutions holding the Provention Bio Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million PRVB shares worth $38.33 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.58% or 2.9 million shares worth $24.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $14.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $10.64 million.