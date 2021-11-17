Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $12.52 changed hands at $1.12 or 9.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.53B. VVNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.48% off its 52-week high of $25.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.18, which suggests the last value was 34.66% up since then. When we look at Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 519.56K.

Analysts gave the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VVNT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Instantly VVNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.60 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 9.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.66%, with the 5-day performance at 23.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 46.26% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VVNT’s forecast low is $13.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vivint Smart Home Inc. will rise 31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360.69 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $368.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $316.03 million and $332.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vivint Smart Home Inc. earnings to increase by 42.50%.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.06% of Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares while 85.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.53%. There are 85.06% institutions holding the Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 56.23% of the shares, roughly 117.37 million VVNT shares worth $1.55 billion.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.06% or 25.16 million shares worth $332.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $20.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $15.53 million.