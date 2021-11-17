ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 3.31 million ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.49 changed hands at -$0.71 or -11.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. VRAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.27% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.54, which suggests the last value was 35.52% up since then. When we look at ViewRay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ViewRay Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Instantly VRAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.92 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -11.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.30%, with the 5-day performance at -12.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is 4.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRAY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.5% for it to hit the projected low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ViewRay Inc. will rise 10.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.4 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ViewRay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $21.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.09 million and $18.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2021 estimates are for ViewRay Inc. earnings to increase by 38.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.95% of ViewRay Inc. shares while 95.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.07%. There are 95.18% institutions holding the ViewRay Inc. stock share, with Fosun International Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 23.82 million VRAY shares worth $103.61 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.16% or 22.91 million shares worth $99.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 9.41 million shares estimated at $40.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 3.71% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $28.86 million.