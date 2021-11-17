Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.24% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $188.78 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.52B. VRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.72% off its 52-week high of $242.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.36, which suggests the last value was 6.58% up since then. When we look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VRTX as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Instantly VRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 198.53 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.31%, with the 5-day performance at -1.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is 4.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRTX’s forecast low is $175.00 with $331.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will rise 15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.91 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings to increase by 128.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.25% per year.

VRTX Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 95.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.66%. There are 95.51% institutions holding the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 23.55 million VRTX shares worth $4.27 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 20.44 million shares worth $3.71 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 7.31 million shares estimated at $1.47 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $1.11 billion.