Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.20 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $544.00M. VSTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.06% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 55.94% up since then. When we look at Verastem Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Analysts gave the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VSTM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verastem Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.30 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.23%, with the 5-day performance at 16.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 21.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSTM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verastem Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.30% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Verastem Inc. earnings to increase by 77.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.74% per year.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of Verastem Inc. shares while 65.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.97%. There are 65.41% institutions holding the Verastem Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.89% of the shares, roughly 21.49 million VSTM shares worth $87.47 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 13.6 million shares worth $55.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $12.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $16.88 million.