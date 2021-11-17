Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $26.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 24.85 million Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $12.11 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.39B. VALE’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.33% off its 52-week high of $23.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.57, which suggests the last value was 4.46% up since then. When we look at Vale S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 35.51 million.

Analysts gave the Vale S.A. (VALE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended VALE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vale S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.89 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is -17.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VALE’s forecast low is $11.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vale S.A. will rise 258.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.18 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vale S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.62 billion and $13.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Vale S.A. earnings to increase by 500.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 7.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 7.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares while 25.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.21%. There are 25.20% institutions holding the Vale S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.21% of the shares, roughly 267.63 million VALE shares worth $6.1 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 194.71 million shares worth $4.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. With 149.29 million shares estimated at $2.08 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 68.35 million shares worth around $1.44 billion.