The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 9.74 million The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $69.50 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.87B. TJX’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.58% off its 52-week high of $76.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.12, which suggests the last value was 14.94% up since then. When we look at The TJX Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Analysts gave the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TJX as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The TJX Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 70.51 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 7.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TJX’s forecast low is $65.00 with $102.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.47% for it to hit the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The TJX Companies Inc. will rise 14.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.29 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that The TJX Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $13.92 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.30%. The 2021 estimates are for The TJX Companies Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.20%.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 22. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.31 per year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares while 91.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.75%. There are 91.68% institutions holding the The TJX Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.35% of the shares, roughly 88.73 million TJX shares worth $5.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.23% or 87.17 million shares worth $5.77 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 32.15 million shares estimated at $2.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 24.59 million shares worth around $1.63 billion.