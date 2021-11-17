Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Senmiao Technology Limited

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.19M. AIHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.22% off its 52-week high of $2.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Instantly AIHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.73%, with the 5-day performance at 8.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 11.58% up.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -137.10%.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.88% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 0.75% institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million AIHS shares worth $0.17 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 95500.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 16727.0 shares estimated at $20574.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.