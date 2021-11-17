Stock Performance Of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.52 million CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.83 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.80B. CUBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.21% off its 52-week high of $56.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.44, which suggests the last value was 40.49% up since then. When we look at CubeSmart’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.96K.

Analysts gave the CubeSmart (CUBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CUBE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CubeSmart’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) trade information

Instantly CUBE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.06 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is 1.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUBE’s forecast low is $53.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.32% for it to hit the projected low.

CubeSmart (CUBE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CubeSmart will rise 4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.35 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $202.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172.51 million and $178.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for CubeSmart earnings to decrease by -3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

CUBE Dividends

CubeSmart is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 2.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.85 per year.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of CubeSmart shares while 98.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.55%. There are 98.92% institutions holding the CubeSmart stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 28.37 million CUBE shares worth $1.31 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 20.81 million shares worth $963.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. With 9.14 million shares estimated at $453.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held about 3.34% of the shares, roughly 6.75 million shares worth around $312.53 million.