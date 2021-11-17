Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.15 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.00M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -279.52% off its 52-week high of $15.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 37.35% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.64 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.47%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 36.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.96% for it to hit the projected low.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.83% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 7.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.66%. There are 7.37% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 64.15% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SYTA shares worth $2.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 23979.0 shares worth $82727.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 19350.0 shares estimated at $66757.0 under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 4629.0 shares worth around $15970.0.