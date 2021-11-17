Should You Invest In Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.15M. NERV’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.36% off its 52-week high of $4.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 5.3% up since then. When we look at Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.22K.

Analysts gave the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NERV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.59%, with the 5-day performance at -9.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 1.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NERV’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -657.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -354.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. will fall -15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $330k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 102.60%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.53% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares while 74.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.91%. There are 74.19% institutions holding the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 22.49% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million NERV shares worth $28.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.35% or 4.42 million shares worth $12.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $16.59 million under it, the former controlled 12.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 10.00% of the shares, roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $13.63 million.