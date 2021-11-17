Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 8.86 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.87 changed hands at -$1.09 or -3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.26B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.96% off its 52-week high of $85.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.25, which suggests the last value was 1.83% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.89 million.

Analysts gave the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.11 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -16.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $26.00 with $84.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $365.39 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $450.29 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 102.70%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.57% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 68.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.64%. There are 68.07% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 74.82 million HOOD shares worth $3.15 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 22.66 million shares worth $953.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 8.79 million shares estimated at $307.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $78.63 million.