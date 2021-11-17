Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): Don’t Ditch PFE Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 30.16 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $49.60 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.61B. PFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.56% off its 52-week high of $51.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.36, which suggests the last value was 32.74% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 33.94 million.

Analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PFE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pfizer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.50 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 20.04% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFE’s forecast low is $42.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pfizer Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.38 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Pfizer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $24.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.13 billion and $11.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 3.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 66.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.62%. There are 66.60% institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 450.91 million PFE shares worth $16.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 405.73 million shares worth $14.7 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 156.69 million shares estimated at $5.68 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 114.22 million shares worth around $4.14 billion.