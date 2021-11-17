Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.39% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 20.54 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $10.29 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.49B. PBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.31% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.06, which suggests the last value was 31.39% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 28.28 million.

Analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PBR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.42 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.37%, with the 5-day performance at 2.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -6.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBR’s forecast low is $10.60 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will rise 1,425.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.59 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $22.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.15 billion and $13.89 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to decrease by -76.30%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 9.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 19.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.95%. There are 19.95% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.73% of the shares, roughly 138.95 million PBR shares worth $1.7 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 90.11 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 33.86 million shares estimated at $414.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 18.84 million shares worth around $230.39 million.