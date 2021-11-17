Performance Report And Forecasts For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.39. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $12.97 changing hands around $0.26 or 2.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.38B. DBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -18.27% off its 52-week high of $15.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.08, which suggests the last value was 22.28% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.00 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 2.01% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is -4.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBâ€™s forecast low is $10.78 with $18.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -44.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 102.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.01% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 34.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.78%. There are 34.19% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 98.78 million DB shares worth $1.19 billion.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 67.06 million shares worth $804.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 88.92 million shares estimated at $969.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 27.57 million shares worth around $279.01 million.