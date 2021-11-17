Performance Report And Forecasts For Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $69.21 changed hands at -$1.92 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.97B. DQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.31% off its 52-week high of $130.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.02, which suggests the last value was 46.51% up since then. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 73.63 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.66%, with the 5-day performance at 3.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 1.64% up.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp. will rise 1,051.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 217.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 141.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $548.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $462.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.53 million and $247.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 336.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 324.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 74.87% per year.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.28% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 62.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.88%. There are 62.00% institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 8.15 million DQ shares worth $615.3 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 2.36 million shares worth $177.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $121.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $64.77 million.