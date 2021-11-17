Oscar Health Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Oscar Health Inc. Is Weak With -109.56% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.93 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.54B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.14% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.88, which suggests the last value was 0.42% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSCR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.02 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.72%, with the 5-day performance at -26.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is -19.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSCR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $414.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $408.44 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.10% per year.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.35% of Oscar Health Inc. shares while 77.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.94%. There are 77.89% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc. stock share, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 19.04% of the shares, roughly 32.86 million OSCR shares worth $706.47 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 14.49 million shares worth $251.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $54.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $35.83 million.