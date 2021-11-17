OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 6.09 million OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.8 or -33.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.08M. OPTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.38% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was -45.91% down since then. When we look at OptiNose Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.73K.

Analysts gave the OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPTN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OptiNose Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Instantly OPTN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.71 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -33.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.59%, with the 5-day performance at -40.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is -45.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPTN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -654.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -466.04% for it to hit the projected low.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OptiNose Inc. will rise 16.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.24 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that OptiNose Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $29.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.44 million and $16.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.60%. The 2021 estimates are for OptiNose Inc. earnings to increase by 21.30%.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.77% of OptiNose Inc. shares while 73.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.13%. There are 73.22% institutions holding the OptiNose Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 7.97 million OPTN shares worth $24.78 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 1.77 million shares worth $5.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $8.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $3.73 million.