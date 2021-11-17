MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.32 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.52B. MMYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.67% off its 52-week high of $39.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.96, which suggests the last value was 33.1% up since then. When we look at MakeMyTrip Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.80K.

Analysts gave the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MMYT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MakeMyTrip Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Instantly MMYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.91 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 11.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MMYT’s forecast low is $21.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.81% for it to hit the projected low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MakeMyTrip Limited will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 142.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.57 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MakeMyTrip Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $116.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.50%. The 2021 estimates are for MakeMyTrip Limited earnings to increase by 87.80%.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.05% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares while 69.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.22%. There are 69.67% institutions holding the MakeMyTrip Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 5.23 million MMYT shares worth $157.12 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 4.81 million shares worth $144.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $84.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $34.93 million.