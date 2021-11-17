Let’s Jump Into The Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 22.14 million Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.10B. ABEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.6% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 23.72% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 26.45 million.

Analysts gave the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambev S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.27 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 11.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $2.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ambev S.A. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.44 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.83%. The 2021 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to decrease by 0.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.90% per year.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 0.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares while 9.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.11%. There are 9.11% institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.47% of the shares, roughly 231.44 million ABEV shares worth $638.78 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 182.3 million shares worth $503.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 103.31 million shares estimated at $327.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 78.05 million shares worth around $247.41 million.