Let’s Dive Into The Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.39 million Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.99 changed hands at $0.29 or 0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.44B. RPRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.77% off its 52-week high of $53.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.86, which suggests the last value was 16.98% up since then. When we look at Royalty Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RPRX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Royalty Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Instantly RPRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.68 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.10%, with the 5-day performance at 6.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is 13.43% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPRX’s forecast low is $46.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royalty Pharma plc will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 171.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $603.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Royalty Pharma plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $607.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $538 million and $572.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Royalty Pharma plc earnings to decrease by -66.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11. The 1.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.31% of Royalty Pharma plc shares while 60.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.63%. There are 60.79% institutions holding the Royalty Pharma plc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.83% of the shares, roughly 50.79 million RPRX shares worth $2.08 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 30.03 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.52 million shares estimated at $390.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 8.86 million shares worth around $363.29 million.