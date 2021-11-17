Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.02 million Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at $0.74 or 18.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.23M. KUKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.52% off its 52-week high of $15.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 17.53% up since then. When we look at Kuke Music Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.18K.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Instantly KUKE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.25 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 18.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.98%, with the 5-day performance at -4.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) is -12.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Kuke Music Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -129.30%.

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kuke Music Holding Limited shares while 1.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.82%. There are 1.82% institutions holding the Kuke Music Holding Limited stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 87595.0 KUKE shares worth $0.6 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 23095.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021.