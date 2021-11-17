KIQ Stock: More Upside For Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ)?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.08 or -11.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.67M. KIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.71% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 29.03% up since then. When we look at Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KIQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.83%, with the 5-day performance at -11.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is 5.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIQ’s forecast low is $2.30 with $2.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.97% for it to hit the projected low.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares while 4.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.50%. There are 4.32% institutions holding the Kelso Technologies Inc. stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.12% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million KIQ shares worth $1.35 million.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.96 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021.