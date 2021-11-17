Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.1 or -6.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.16M. JT’s last price was a discount, traded about -266.67% off its 52-week high of $5.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 7.48% up since then. When we look at Jianpu Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 133.65K.

Analysts gave the Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

Instantly JT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.64%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is -13.02% down.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $151.89 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jianpu Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $352.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $89.62 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Jianpu Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 33.10%.

JT Dividends

Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 23.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares while 14.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.59%. There are 14.41% institutions holding the Jianpu Technology Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million JT shares worth $3.64 million.

SC China Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 0.62 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 5600.0 shares estimated at $10584.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.