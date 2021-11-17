Is Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 25.92 million Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $18.44 changed hands at $0.47 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.60B. TRIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.67% off its 52-week high of $20.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 68.55% up since then. When we look at Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Analysts gave the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TRIL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Instantly TRIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.49 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is 5.07% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIL’s forecast low is $18.50 with $18.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 53.50%.

TRIL Dividends

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 19.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.82% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares while 75.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.05%. There are 75.40% institutions holding the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.82% of the shares, roughly 6.11 million TRIL shares worth $107.34 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 5.74 million shares worth $100.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.51 million shares estimated at $92.25 million under it, the former controlled 9.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $40.35 million.