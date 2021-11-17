Is Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.77 changed hands at -$0.71 or -4.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.89B. RKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.62% off its 52-week high of $41.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.94, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended RKT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.08 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.73%, with the 5-day performance at -2.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -1.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RKT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Companies Inc. will fall -67.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.78 billion and $4.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Rocket Companies Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.70%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Rocket Companies Inc. shares while 55.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.71%. There are 55.03% institutions holding the Rocket Companies Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.89% of the shares, roughly 9.31 million RKT shares worth $149.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 7.89 million shares worth $126.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Main Street Fund. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $74.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Main Street Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $61.96 million.