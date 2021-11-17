Is Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.98 changed hands at -$0.16 or -7.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $230.65M. MREO’s current price is a discount, trading about -137.88% off its 52-week high of $4.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 4.04% up since then. When we look at Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 781.03K.

Analysts gave the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.42 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.22%, with the 5-day performance at -9.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is -1.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MREO’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -405.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -405.05% for it to hit the projected low.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares while 83.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.38%. There are 83.18% institutions holding the Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.96% of the shares, roughly 17.26 million MREO shares worth $54.73 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.45% or 11.3 million shares worth $27.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $2.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.92 million.