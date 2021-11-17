Is Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 2.78 million Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $353.58 changed hands at -$15.98 or -4.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $353.96B. MA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.55% off its 52-week high of $401.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $312.38, which suggests the last value was 11.65% up since then. When we look at Mastercard Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Analysts gave the Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MA as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mastercard Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.21.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Instantly MA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 371.13 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.54%, with the 5-day performance at 7.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is 3.10% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $432.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MA’s forecast low is $360.00 with $494.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mastercard Incorporated will rise 34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.17 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Mastercard Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.12 billion and $4.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Mastercard Incorporated earnings to decrease by -19.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.18% per year.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31. The 0.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.05% of Mastercard Incorporated shares while 76.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.37%. There are 76.82% institutions holding the Mastercard Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 70.21 million MA shares worth $24.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 65.67 million shares worth $22.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 24.98 million shares estimated at $9.12 billion under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 18.17 million shares worth around $6.63 billion.