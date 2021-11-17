Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 16.91 million Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $65.02 changed hands at $0.65 or 1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $277.38B. XOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.09% off its 52-week high of $66.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.56, which suggests the last value was 43.77% up since then. When we look at Exxon Mobil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.61 million.

Analysts gave the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended XOM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Instantly XOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 65.65 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.74%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is 3.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XOM’s forecast low is $50.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exxon Mobil Corporation will rise 872.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4,366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.8 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $76.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.01 billion and $46.54 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Exxon Mobil Corporation earnings to decrease by -265.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 5.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 5.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 53.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.51%. There are 53.45% institutions holding the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 353.12 million XOM shares worth $22.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 269.82 million shares worth $17.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 119.57 million shares estimated at $7.54 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 96.11 million shares worth around $6.06 billion.