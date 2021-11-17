Is Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.87 million Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.15 or -5.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.14M. APWC’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.36% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 32.84% up since then. When we look at Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.25K.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Instantly APWC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.22 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -5.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.72%, with the 5-day performance at -14.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is -9.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited earnings to increase by 66.20%.

APWC Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 04.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.48% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares while 6.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.97%. There are 6.61% institutions holding the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million APWC shares worth $0.72 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 76311.0 shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 76311.0 shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares.