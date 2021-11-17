ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IO Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.11 million ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.78 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.35M. IO’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.56% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 44.94% up since then. When we look at ION Geophysical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ION Geophysical Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Instantly IO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -5.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.75%, with the 5-day performance at -7.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is -18.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IO’s forecast low is $3.70 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -107.87% for it to hit the projected low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ION Geophysical Corporation will rise 78.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.14 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ION Geophysical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $31.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.3 million and $21.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2021 estimates are for ION Geophysical Corporation earnings to increase by 23.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.37% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares while 25.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.42%. There are 25.20% institutions holding the ION Geophysical Corporation stock share, with Gates Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million IO shares worth $3.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $1.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.63 million.