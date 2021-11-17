Investor Confidence Inclines As Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Shares Gain $0.44

In the last trading session, 4.93 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.28. With the company’s per share price at $3.37 changed hands at $0.44 or 15.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.57M. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -536.5% off its 52-week high of $21.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 22.55% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.83 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 15.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is 14.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VINO’s forecast low is $11.46 with $11.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -240.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -993.70%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 06.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.09% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares while 2.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.23%. There are 2.84% institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with MKD Wealth Coaches, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 52366.0 VINO shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 45132.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 99567.0 shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 45132.0 shares worth around $0.23 million.