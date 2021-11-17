Investor Confidence Declines As Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) Shares Lose -$0.29

In the latest trading session, 5.13 million Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.29 or -24.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $109.15M. ELOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -660.67% off its 52-week high of $6.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was -30.34% down since then. When we look at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.42K.

Analysts gave the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ELOX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Instantly ELOX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -24.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.35%, with the 5-day performance at -15.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is -20.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELOX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -461.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 35.50%.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.37% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 34.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.91%. There are 34.36% institutions holding the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million ELOX shares worth $6.08 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 2.27 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $2.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.73 million.