Investing In The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.42 million The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.94 changed hands at $1.71 or 11.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $170.42M. VRAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.91% off its 52-week high of $18.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.75, which suggests the last value was 60.15% up since then. When we look at The Glimpse Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 731.74K.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Instantly VRAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.40 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 11.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.08%, with the 5-day performance at 22.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) is 90.12% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for The Glimpse Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.40%.

VRAR Dividends

The Glimpse Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.68% of The Glimpse Group Inc. shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.92%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the The Glimpse Group Inc. stock share, with WealthShield Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 15000.0 VRAR shares worth $0.11 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 15000.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 4326.0 shares estimated at $31536.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3147.0 shares worth around $22941.0.