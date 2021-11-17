Investing In CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.95 changed hands at -$0.24 or -5.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $287.94M. CNF’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.51% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 25.32% up since then. When we look at CNFinance Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 196.22K.

Analysts gave the CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CNFinance Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) trade information

Instantly CNF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.19 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -16.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) is -19.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNF’s forecast low is $29.10 with $29.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -636.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -636.71% for it to hit the projected low.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CNFinance Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $75.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for CNFinance Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -77.80%.

CNF Dividends

CNFinance Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares while 3.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.14%. There are 3.14% institutions holding the CNFinance Holdings Limited stock share, with Gagnon Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million CNF shares worth $8.23 million.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.67 million shares worth $3.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.