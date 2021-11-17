InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 46.13 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.94 changing hands around $0.54 or 38.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.27M. INM’s current price is a discount, trading about -230.93% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 35.57% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 524.06K.

Analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3400 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 38.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -8.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -363.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -363.92% for it to hit the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $750k.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.80%. There are 7.60% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million INM shares worth $0.89 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 15310.0 shares worth $48685.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 4383.0 shares estimated at $7670.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3060.0 shares worth around $5355.0.