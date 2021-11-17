Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $14.07 changed hands at -$0.85 or -5.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.28M. GNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.36% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.90, which suggests the last value was 50.96% up since then. When we look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.97K.

Analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.28 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.17%, with the 5-day performance at -13.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is -22.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNK’s forecast low is $19.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will rise 4,233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 386.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $110.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.02 million and $95.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 128.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings to decrease by -301.50%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares while 46.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.18%. There are 46.49% institutions holding the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 24.37% of the shares, roughly 10.21 million GNK shares worth $75.18 million.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.48% or 8.17 million shares worth $60.1 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $13.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $5.82 million.