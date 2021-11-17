Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Shares Inclined By 2.75% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 18.94 million Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $39.60 changed hands at -$1.26 or -3.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.69B. FCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.41% off its 52-week high of $46.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.43, which suggests the last value was 48.41% up since then. When we look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.08 million.

Analysts gave the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FCX as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.60 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -3.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.19%, with the 5-day performance at 1.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 2.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will rise 179.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.27 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.54 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings to increase by 344.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.90% per year.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 78.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.96%. There are 78.51% institutions holding the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 128.02 million FCX shares worth $4.75 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 113.99 million shares worth $4.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 41.39 million shares estimated at $1.54 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 30.44 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.