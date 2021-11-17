ENSC Stock: More Upside For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)?

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.60 changing hands around $0.09 or 5.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.24M. ENSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1399.37% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 5.63% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -30.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2999 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.82%, with the 5-day performance at -30.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -37.40% down.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 978.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.05% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares while 17.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.55%. There are 17.11% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.14% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million ENSC shares worth $7.46 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 54930.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

