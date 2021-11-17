Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.59. With the company’s per share price at $4.01 changed hands at -$0.73 or -15.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.23M. ELYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.48% off its 52-week high of $8.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 66.08% up since then. When we look at Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.85 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -15.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.03%, with the 5-day performance at -14.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -10.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELYS’s forecast low is $5.72 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Elys Game Technology Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $13.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.7 million and $12.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Elys Game Technology Corp. earnings to increase by 22.00%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 17 and August 23.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.43% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares while 1.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.21%. There are 1.38% institutions holding the Elys Game Technology Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 94460.0 ELYS shares worth $0.38 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 81803.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 11486.0 shares estimated at $48470.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.