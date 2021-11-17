eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Shares Inclined By 2.21% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.45 changed hands at -$1.44 or -1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.12B. EBAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.05% off its 52-week high of $81.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.96, which suggests the last value was 35.58% up since then. When we look at eBay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.12 million.

Analysts gave the eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended EBAY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eBay Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Instantly EBAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 76.58 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.02%, with the 5-day performance at 2.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 2.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EBAY’s forecast low is $65.00 with $91.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.69% for it to hit the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eBay Inc. will rise 4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that eBay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.61 billion and $2.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.30%. The 2021 estimates are for eBay Inc. earnings to increase by 99.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.49% per year.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 0.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of eBay Inc. shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.24%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the eBay Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 49.64 million EBAY shares worth $3.49 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 49.36 million shares worth $3.47 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.28 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 13.44 million shares worth around $943.59 million.