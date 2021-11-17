CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $265.12 changing hands around $2.61 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.19B. CRWD’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.58% off its 52-week high of $298.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $130.50, which suggests the last value was 50.78% up since then. When we look at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Analysts gave the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CRWD as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 289.53 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.93%, with the 5-day performance at -10.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -8.00% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $310.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRWD’s forecast low is $247.00 with $360.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.83% for it to hit the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363.68 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $400.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.57% per year.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 06.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares while 70.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.07%. There are 70.88% institutions holding the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.13% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million CRWD shares worth $3.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 12.2 million shares worth $3.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.62 million shares estimated at $1.41 billion under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $712.51 million.