Could Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.15. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $55.30 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.36B. NUANâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -0.09% off its 52-week high of $55.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.71, which suggests the last value was 39.04% up since then. When we look at Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NUAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Instantly NUAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 55.35 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.40% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is -0.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUANâ€™s forecast low is $56.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuance Communications Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $348.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $355 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $352.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Nuance Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 331.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

NUAN Dividends

Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares while 107.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.89%. There are 107.09% institutions holding the Nuance Communications Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 25.88 million NUAN shares worth $1.13 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 19.15 million shares worth $835.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. With 8.02 million shares estimated at $349.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $342.25 million.