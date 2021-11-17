Could GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.99 million GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $11.64 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. GPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.47% off its 52-week high of $13.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.38, which suggests the last value was 45.19% up since then. When we look at GoPro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GPRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GoPro Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Instantly GPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.89 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.58%, with the 5-day performance at 17.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is 28.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPRO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.68% for it to hit the projected low.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $292.19 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GoPro Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $405.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $280.51 million and $357.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.70%. The 2021 estimates are for GoPro Inc. earnings to decrease by -343.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GPRO Dividends

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of GoPro Inc. shares while 76.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.04%. There are 76.04% institutions holding the GoPro Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million GPRO shares worth $130.15 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 9.19 million shares worth $107.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 3.36 million shares estimated at $39.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $31.84 million.