Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.92 million Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s per share price at $10.70 changed hands at -$0.26 or -2.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.74B. COTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.99% off its 52-week high of $11.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.87, which suggests the last value was 54.49% up since then. When we look at Coty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.59 million.

Analysts gave the Coty Inc. (COTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended COTY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Coty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.02 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.42%, with the 5-day performance at -1.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 38.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COTY’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coty Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Coty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.64 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Coty Inc. earnings to increase by 85.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.90% per year.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.15% of Coty Inc. shares while 33.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.90%. There are 33.43% institutions holding the Coty Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 32.54 million COTY shares worth $303.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 27.92 million shares worth $260.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.64 million shares estimated at $80.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 7.63 million shares worth around $71.24 million.