CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $25.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.83 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.13B. CNHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.74% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.34, which suggests the last value was 45.09% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Analysts gave the CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CNHI as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. CNH Industrial N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.97 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.18%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 12.46% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNHI’s forecast low is $18.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.41% for it to hit the projected low.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.8 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CNH Industrial N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.55 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.70%. The 2021 estimates are for CNH Industrial N.V. earnings to decrease by -134.70%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 0.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.17% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares while 47.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.27%. There are 47.54% institutions holding the CNH Industrial N.V. stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 121.05 million CNHI shares worth $2.01 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.50% or 33.87 million shares worth $562.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund. With 51.08 million shares estimated at $854.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 16.44 million shares worth around $274.83 million.