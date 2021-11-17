Can Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 13.64 million Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at -$0.11 or -15.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.26M. EVFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -887.5% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was -16.07% down since then. When we look at Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVFM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Instantly EVFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6730 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -15.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.72%, with the 5-day performance at -15.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is -20.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVFM’s forecast low is $0.75 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evofem Biosciences Inc. will rise 16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,646.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.96 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.72 million and $168k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 130.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,971.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.50%.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares while 29.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.28%. There are 29.87% institutions holding the Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.52% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million EVFM shares worth $7.92 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 4.54 million shares worth $5.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $3.33 million.