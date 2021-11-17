B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) Shares Are Up 7.32% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 2.12 million B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.77 changing hands around $0.36 or 3.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $233.18M. BRPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.15% off its 52-week high of $15.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 10.68% up since then. When we look at B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) trade information

Instantly BRPM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.33 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) is 7.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

BRPM Dividends

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. shares while 53.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.98%. There are 53.98% institutions holding the B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. stock share, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million BRPM shares worth $6.07 million.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 0.58 million shares worth $5.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. With 83331.0 shares estimated at $0.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 52500.0 shares worth around $0.51 million.