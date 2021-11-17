Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -114.65% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.92 changed hands at -$0.65 or -7.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. AVAH’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.14% off its 52-week high of $13.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 19.19% up since then. When we look at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 415.35K.

Analysts gave the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVAH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.04 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.31%, with the 5-day performance at -9.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is 22.41% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVAH’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.82 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $461.72 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.06% per year.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 25.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.03% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares while 95.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.40%. There are 95.29% institutions holding the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 44.00% of the shares, roughly 81.03 million AVAH shares worth $1.0 billion.

Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 4.0 million shares worth $49.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $19.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $15.88 million.