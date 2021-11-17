Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $17.37 changed hands at $0.3 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53B. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.35% off its 52-week high of $28.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.81, which suggests the last value was 32.01% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 823.49K.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.11 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.51%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 18.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -349.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -2.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.49 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.90%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 103.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.72%. There are 103.14% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 8.48 million ATRA shares worth $131.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 7.72 million shares worth $120.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $36.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $34.52 million.